Toronto Blue Jays Outfielder Also Named Finalist For American League Gold Glove
Another Toronto Blue Jays player is being recognized for his defensive work in 2024. First, Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement was named a finalist for the American League Gold Glove Award at third base. Now, outfielder Daulton Varsho has been named a finalist in center field.
One of the best outfielders in the game, Varsho actually played all three outfield positions this season. He started 76 games in center, 46 games in left and 32 games in right. He appeared in 94 total games in center, logging 672.0 innings there. He made just one error in center and had four assists.
While the following play appeared in left field, it's emblamatic of the kind of glove work that Varsho repeatedly puts forth.
Varsho's glove helps keep him in the lineup considering his bat has lagged the last few seasons. Since arriving in Toronto before the 2023 season, he's hit just .217 with a .289 on-base percentage. He still does have power, hitting 38 homers in those two seasons. He had 18 this season in 136 games before getting shut down with a season-ending shoulder injury.
The Gold Glove winners will be announced on Nov. 3 as part of a television special on ESPN.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East this season and are heading into a very important offseason. There are payroll questions and questions about the future of both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.
Toronto can't do anything serious roster-wise until after the World Series ends.
