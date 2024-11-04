Toronto Blue Jays OF Continues to Rack Up Defensive Honors with Gold Glove Award
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho is going to need to make some more room on his mantle... After already capturing the Fielding Bible Defensive Player of the Year Award, Varsho was named the American League Gold Glove Award winner in center field on Sunday night.
It's the first career Gold Glove win for Varsho.
Per the Blue Jays, this is how the award voting is done:
To determine the winners at the nine standard positions, the 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches from each team vote from a pool of players in their league, excluding players from their own team. These votes comprise 75% of the selection total, with the SABR Defensive Index counting for the other 25%.
One of the best outfielders in the game, Varsho actually played all three outfield positions this season. He started 76 games in center, 46 games in left and 32 games in right. He appeared in 94 total games in center, logging 672.0 innings there. He made just one error in center and had four assists.
Varsho's glove helps keep him in the lineup considering his bat has lagged the last few seasons. Since arriving in Toronto before the 2023 season, he's hit just .217 with a .289 on-base percentage. He still does have power, hitting 38 homers in those two seasons. He had 18 this season in 136 games before getting shut down with a season-ending shoulder injury.
Varsho wasn't the only Blue Jays player nominated, but he was the only winner. Third baseman Ernie Clement lost out to Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros.
