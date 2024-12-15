Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Yariel Rodriguez Would Accept Bullpen Role, Per Reports
The Toronto Blue Jays struck big on the trade market this past week, acquiring Gold Glove infielder Andres Gimenez from the Cleveland Guardians. Despite that move, the Jays are reportedly not done looking for help.
According to a report from Sportsnet, the Jays would love to add another power bat in the middle of the order, but they could also look to add an impact starting pitcher. They were in on Max Fried before he signed with the New York Yankees and have met with Corbin Burnes as well.
Per Sportsnet:
The Blue Jays could also flip it and pursue an impact starter like Sean Manaea to push Yariel Rodriguez to the bullpen – a role change the Cuban right-hander would accept, according to people in the know
Signed to a deal worth more than $30 million last offseason, Rodriguez will have to feature prominently in the Jays plans somewhere, and the bullpen may end up being a good spot for him. First, he went just 1-8 as a starter last season with a 4.47 ERA. He has a mid-90s fastball, a good slider and a good changeup, and could certainly act as a multi-inning weapon in the 'pen. Furthermore, since the Jays just lost previous closer Jordan Romano, there's an opening in the high-leverage spots that Rodriguez could end up factoring into.
The bottom line is this: The Jays need impact wherever they can find it if they want to overcome a last-place finish in the American League East from 2024. They cant necessarily afford to be picky. While they'd love to add a bat like Teoscar Hernandez or Joc Pederson, the best bet may be finding another starter and re-shuffling the rotation, while also adding to the bullpen.
