Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Pursue Top Relief Pitchers in MLB Free Agency
For all the holes the Toronto Blue Jays had in 2024, the most glaring was probably their bullpen.
Toronto relievers combined for a 4.82 ERA this past season, which ranked dead last in the American League and was their fourth-worst mark in franchise history. There were other issues riddled throughout the Blue Jays' roster, but their lackluster bullpen was the most notable roadblock that stood between them and a winning record.
As a result of missing the playoffs, Toronto's offseason got underway five whole weeks ago. Now that the Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged as World Series champions, though, free agency has begun and the Blue Jays can finally get to work overhauling their roster and resetting their bullpen.
MLB Trade Rumors released their annual Top 50 MLB Free Agent Predictions on Tuesday and the Blue Jays were prominently featured throughout. Beyond Tim Dierkes pegging them as the landing spot for third baseman Alex Bregman and Anthony Franco singling them out as the favorite for outfielder Anthony Santander, most of the players linked to Toronto were relievers.
Franco predicted that the Blue Jays would land two All-Star closers in Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates. Darragh McDonald predicted they would sign Yates as well, but All-Star setup man Andrew Kittredge instead of Scott.
Dierkes has Toronto snagging a different All-Star closer, Jeff Hoffman, while Steve Adams thinks they will get All-Star closer Carlos Estévez.
On top of all of that, Sports Illustrated's Will Laws and Nick Selbe predicted that the Blue Jays would sign All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. Blake Treinen, José Leclerc, Aroldis Chapman, Craig Kimbrel and Chris Martin are among the other relievers who are free agents this winter as well, giving Toronto an even larger pool of targets to choose from.
If the Blue Jays can add any combination of those players, they should be in a much better spot heading into 2025. Veteran Chad Green is under contract for another year, as is two-time All-Star closer Jordan Romano, who is still recovering from elbow surgery he underwent in July.
Génesis Cabrera and Ryan Yarbrough are the only notable members of Toronto's 2024 bullpen who entered free agency, and the former hit the open market after getting outrighted to the minor leagues.
