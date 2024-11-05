MLB Free Agent Rankings: Signing Predictions for Juan Soto, More Stars
FOR THE second consecutive year, MLB’s class of free agents is headlined by one crowned jewel.
Juan Soto’s production through his age-25 season puts him in a cohort with players like Mickey Mantle, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols. Were it not for Shohei Ohtani’s record-breaking $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers signed last year, we’d be talking about Soto making history this time around. The hoopla that follows Soto’s free agency tour might not reach the ridiculous heights that Ohtani’s did, but we can only hope for some entertaining drama as teams fall over themselves to throw north of half a billion dollars at the generational slugger.
Beyond Soto, there’s a lot of intrigue in this year’s class, particularly on the pitching side. There’s plenty of options for shoppers in tax brackets high and low, headlined by established arms in Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell and Max Fried—with the intriguing Roki Sasaki looming large as teams await his official posting from Japan.
In ranking the 50 best free agents available, factors like past recent production, age, health history and position scarcity were taken into consideration. And, as has become tradition, we’ll be making signing predictions for each player in our top 50, with each team meriting at least one mention even though it’s highly unlikely certain small-market teams will cash out the dough to swim in this part of the free agent pool.
Without further ado, let’s get to the list.
Notes: Each player’s listed age reflects how old he will be during the 2025 season. Each WAR figure refers to Fangraphs’ version of wins above replacement. This page will be updated throughout the offseason as players sign with teams.
1. Juan Soto, RF
Age: 26 | Former team: Yankees | Prediction: Mets
Soto was overshadowed by Aaron Judge in the Bronx this year, but he’s expected to far surpass Judge’s nine-year, $360 million deal for the second-largest contract in baseball after hitting a career-best 41 home runs while setting a new personal best of 8.1 WAR for the Yankees. The only question is which team will pay up for him, with the two New York teams considered co-favorites.
2. Corbin Burnes, SP
Age: 30 | Former team: Orioles | Prediction: Red Sox
Burnes isn’t quite the analytics darling he was when he took home the 2021 NL Cy Young Award with an MLB-best strikeout rate that’s since steadily declined to being roughly league average. But he still ranks second among starting pitchers in fWAR over the last four seasons (behind only Zack Wheeler) and will have contenders falling over themselves to sign him and stick him at the front of their playoff rotation.
3. Blake Snell, SP
Age: 32 | Former team: Giants | Prediction: Orioles
Coming off his second Cy Young Award, the best Snell could do last winter was a two-year, $62 million deal with a player option. His 2024 was much more mixed, but he finished with a 5–0 record and a 1.23 ERA with 114 strikeouts over his final 14 starts. Consistency might always be an issue, but his upside is so elite that, this time around, he might finally get his nine-figure deal.
4. Roki Sasaki, SP
Age: 23 | Former team: Chiba Lotte Marines (NPB) | Prediction: Dodgers
It’s no sure thing that Sasaki will be posted, but if he is, expect a free agent frenzy. Since he’s under 25 years old and does not have six years of service time, the righthander would be subject to MLB’s international amateur signing bonus pool rules, severely limiting the cap of his contract. The upside here is massive, as Sasaki has a 2.02 career ERA in Japan, averaging 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
5. Max Fried, SP
Age: 31 | Former team: Braves | Prediction: Giants
Over the last five years, Fried owns the best ERA among the 67 pitchers with at least 500 innings and ranks second in home run rate. He also has a World Series-clinching win to his name. The athletic southpaw may not pile up strikeouts, but his consistent excellence and ability to pitch deep into games should nevertheless earn him a megadeal worthy of his ace status.
6. Jack Flaherty, SP
Age: 29 | Former teams: Tigers/Dodgers | Prediction: Mets
Four seasons plagued by injury and ineffectiveness forced Flaherty to settle for a one-year, $14 million deal last winter. He’s set himself up for a much bigger payday this time around after going 13–7 with a 3.17 ERA and 3.48 FIP over 28 starts, even if he ran out of steam in the postseason.
7. Willy Adames, SS
Age: 29 | Former team: Brewers | Prediction: Dodgers
Adames’s 112 home runs over the past four seasons tie him with Corey Seager for the most by a shortstop during that stretch. He set career highs this year in hits (153), home runs (32), RBI (112), runs scored (93) and stolen bases (21), and now enters free agency 10 months shy of his 30th birthday. The durable Adames has missed only 75 games over the past six seasons.
8. Pete Alonso, 1B
Age: 30 | Former team: Mets | Prediction: Tigers
The free agent market has devalued lumbering sluggers of Alonso’s ilk in recent years, but the Polar Bear is a rare breed when it comes to power. His 226 home runs since his 2019 debut trail only Aaron Judge’s output (232 HRs). Alonso won’t be lacking for suitors aiming to add elite thump to their lineup.
9. Alex Bregman, 3B
Age: 31 | Former team: Astros | Prediction: Astros
Bregman hasn’t made an All-Star team since 2019, when MLB’s juiced ball enabled him to launch a career-best 41 home runs he hasn’t come close to matching again. The longtime Astro isn’t likely to sniff an MVP runner-up finish again, but he settled in as a 4 WAR, mid-20 HR threat during his last few years in Houston.
10. Shane Bieber, SP
Age: 30 | Former team: Guardians | Prediction: Braves
Bieber’s strikeout rate steadily declined from its absurd peak in the years following his 2020 AL Cy Young campaign before he underwent Tommy John surgery in April, two factors that may prevent him securing a lucrative longterm deal. When he returns to the mound, though, it’d be surprising if he isn’t still capable of being a difference maker for a contender.
11. Anthony Santander, RF
Age: 30 | Former team: Orioles | Prediction: Yankees
Since 2022, Santander has hit 105 home runs, sixth-most in the major leagues. He’s sort of a switch-hitting Pete Alonso who plays the corner outfield, though he’s likely better suited as a DH going forward. Teams will always splurge for power, and while Santander is far from a well-rounded player, his production in the batter’s box will ensure him a nice payday this winter.
12. Teoscar Hernández, RF
Age: 32 | Former team: Dodgers | Prediction: Nationals
The durable Hernández had to settle for a one-year deal with the Dodgers last winter after a relatively down 2023 campaign. He should have no trouble locking down a multi-year contract this year after mashing a career-high 33 homers. The right fielder has missed just 10 games over the past two years.
13. Christian Walker, 1B
Age: 34 | Former team: Diamondbacks | Prediction: Pirates
Over the past three seasons, Pete Alonso and Matt Olson are the only first basemen with more home runs than Walker’s 95. A late bloomer who didn’t take hold of an everyday role until his age-28 season, Walker has been fairly consistent year over year, with a 120 wRC+ since 2022. First base-only players in their mid-30s can get marginalized in free agency, but Walker’s bat has been productive enough to earn a high rank in this year’s class.
14. Tanner Scott, RP
Age: 30 | Former teams: Marlins/Padres | Prediction: Yankees
A first-time All-Star this year, Scott led all relievers with 4.0 WAR over the past two seasons after improving his once dismal control. The hard-throwing lefty excels at inducing soft contact when he isn’t racking up whiffs, positioning him to be the highest-paid arm in a deep class of free agent relievers.
15. Tyler O’Neill, LF
Age: 30 | Former team: Red Sox | Prediction: Twins
O’Neill looked like a budding star after hitting 34 homers and winning a Gold Glove during his age-26 season in 2021. He managed just 23 home runs with a 98 wRC+ over the next two seasons while missing 156 games, but bounced back for a productive year with Boston. He’s trending toward subpar defense and likely more time at DH going forward, but as long as he can stay on the field and maintain his power, that will make him a productive middle-of-the-order bat.
16. Jurickson Profar, LF
Age: 32 | Former team: Padres | Prediction: Padres
The former top prospect who debuted at age 19 in 2012 earned his first invitation to the All-Star Game 12 years later while setting career highs in home runs (25) and all three slash line categories (.280/.380/.459). However, he isn’t rated well as a defender by most metrics—his magnificent NLDS home run robbery of Mookie Betts notwithstanding.
17. Ha-Seong Kim, SS
Age: 29 | Former team: Padres | Prediction: Brewers
The four-year, $28 million deal Kim signed with San Diego ahead of the 2021 season ended up being a steal for the Padres. Teams value elite up-the-middle defense quite highly, and Kim has leveled up offensively, averaging 13 homers and 24 stolen bases over the past three seasons. In a down year for free agent shortstops, Kim looks poised to cash in.
18. Gleyber Torres, 2B
Age: 28 | Former team: Yankees | Prediction: Mariners
Torres’s production at the plate has taken a step back since he hit a combined 49 homers from 2022 to ‘23, but he still put up an above-average slash line this season and has proven to be durable. At just 28 and in a weak free agent year for second basemen, he should have plenty of suitors despite not being extended a qualifying offer by the Yankees.
19. Nathan Eovaldi, SP
Age: 35 | Former team: Rangers | Prediction: Rangers
It was another ho-hum productive season for Eovaldi. The righthander went 12–8 over 29 starts, with an ERA, FIP and xERA all sub-3.90. He’s been healthy for most of the past five seasons, a span that’s seen him put up 3.80 ERAs like clockwork. He should command a high salary on a shorter-term deal.
20. Yusei Kikuchi, SP
Age: 34 | Former teams: Blue Jays/Astros | Prediction: Diamondbacks
Bouncing between three teams in six years, Kikuchi’s major league career has been one of starts and stops so far. But the lefthander has found some consistency over the past two seasons, amassing 64 starts with a 3.96 ERA while averaging over 10 strikeouts per nine innings. He finished the year strong after a mid-season trade to Houston, with a 2.70 ERA over his last 10 starts.
21. Jeff Hoffman, RP
Age: 32 | Former team: Phillies | Prediction: Orioles
A failed starter for the Rockies and Reds early in his career, Hoffman became an All-Star reliever for the Phillies in his two years in the City of Brotherly Love and produced many career-best marks in 2024, including strikeout rate (33.6%), walk rate (6%), ERA (2.17) and FIP (2.52). The season ended on a sour note as he took the loss in two of the Phillies’ three defeats to the Mets in the NLDS, but the former top-10 pick will nevertheless be aiming for a multi-year deal with an eight-figure salary on the open market.
22. Clay Holmes, RP
Age: 32 | Former team: Yankees | Prediction: Cubs
Holmes had a rocky conclusion to his time in the Bronx, losing his hold on the closer’s role near the end of the regular season ahead of an up-and-down postseason showing. Despite his high-profile blow-ups in 2024, Holmes’s elite groundball rate (64.6%) makes him a solid bet to be a sturdy back-of-the-bullpen arm going forward.
23. Carlos Estévez, RP
Age: 32 | Former teams: Angels/Phillies | Prediction: Phillies
Estévez was on the wrong end of one of the postseason’s defining moments, giving up a grand slam to Francisco Lindor in the NLDS. But don’t let that fool you: this is a top-end closer. Getting out of Colorado did wonders for Estévez’s career, as the righthander posted a 3.22 ERA with 57 saves over the past two seasons with the Angels and Phillies.
24. Nick Martinez, SP
Age: 34 | Former team: Reds | Prediction: Tigers
The Reds used Martinez as a long reliever/spot starter during the first four months of the season, and he thrived, posting a 3.65 ERA across 79 innings. He moved to the rotation over the final two months and was even better, with a 2.42 ERA over 11 starts. Whatever role his next team opts to use him in, expect success to follow.
25. Walker Buehler, SP
Age: 30 | Former team: Dodgers | Prediction: Dodgers
Buehler finally made it back from his second Tommy John surgery, and the results weren’t pretty leading up to October: a 1–6 record and 5.38 ERA over 16 regular season starts. Then, the two-time All-Star improved upon his already strong postseason track record through a series of gutsy performances for the World Series champs. That certainly helped Buehler’s outlook this offseason, though he may still settle for a short-term deal until he can prove over a full season that he’s at least close to the prior form that made him one of the game’s best starters.
26. Sean Manaea, SP
Age: 33 | Former team: Mets | Prediction: Cardinals
Pitching for his fourth team in as many seasons, Manaea gave a jolt to his career by lowering his arm slot in late July. The Mets likely wouldn’t have reached the NLCS without the southpaw who recorded a career-best 3.47 ERA in a career-high 181 ⅔ innings to reestablish himself as a dependable mid-rotation arm.
27. Luis Severino, SP
Age: 31 | Former team: Mets | Prediction: Reds
Tommy John surgery cost Severino virtually all of the 2020 and ‘21 seasons. He performed well over 19 starts in ‘22 but was hit hard in ‘23, forcing him to settle for a one-year, $13 million deal with the Mets last winter that proved to be a bargain. Severino went 11–7 with a 3.91 ERA over 31 starts, deploying a newly developed sweeper to great effect. He’s set himself up to cash in on a multi-year contract.
28. Nick Pivetta, SP
Age: 32 | Former team: Red Sox | Prediction: Guardians
Over the past four years, Pivetta has been a safe bet for an ERA in the low- to mid-4’s over 150 innings. He’s been prone to giving up hard contact but has put up shiny strikeout and walk rates to raise his production floor. Teams can never have enough pitching depth, and Pivetta is in the upper tier of the available mid-rotation caliber arms.
29. Michael Conforto, LF
Age: 32 | Former team: Giants | Prediction: Red Sox
Conforto missed the entire 2022 season with a shoulder injury and spent the past two years with San Francisco hoping to showcase the same above-average production he did in his twenties with the Mets (124 OPS+ in seven seasons). Conforto couldn’t quite get back to that level (108 OPS+ in 255 games), but proved he can still capably serve as part of a platoon in either outfield corner.
30. Joc Pederson, DH
Age: 33 | Former team: Diamondbacks | Prediction: Rockies
Amid an overall disappointing Diamondbacks season, Pederson quietly logged his best WAR total since 2016. His .393 on-base percentage ranked fourth in the majors (min. 400 PAs) behind only Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Vladimir Guerrero. Pederson isn’t a viable outfielder at this stage of his career, but his power and patience from the left side of the plate make him a classic DH option.
31. Kyle Higashioka, C
Age: 35 | Former team: Padres | Prediction: Cubs
Higashioka inherited the Padres’ starting job behind the plate in June due to an injury to incumbent Luis Campusano and ran with it, boasting a newfound power stroke (17 HRs in 84 games) that carried over to the playoffs. Higashioka’s placement as our top-ranked catcher speaks to a paper-thin positional class, though—it’s possible no free agent backstop secures a multi-year contract.
32. Kenley Jansen, RP
Age: 37 | Former team: Red Sox | Prediction: Blue Jays
Jansen just finished his 15th straight season of averaging double-digit strikeouts per nine innings and has shown no sign of slowing down. With 32 more career saves, the former catcher will pass Hall of Famer Lee Smith for third on the all-time leaderboard (assuming Craig Kimbrel, who trails Jansen by seven, has run out of chances to close). One has to imagine Jansen will only sign somewhere he’s the undisputed closer so he can seal his entry to Cooperstown with that accomplishment.
33. Kirby Yates, RP
Age: 38 | Former team: Rangers | Prediction: Rangers
It was a long road back, but Yates rediscovered the form that once briefly made him baseball’s best closer. After notching 41 saves with a 1.19 ERA in 2019, elbow injuries cost Yates basically all of the 2020 to ‘22 seasons. He put up a solid year in ‘23, with a 3.28 ERA over 61 games for the Braves, before a dominant ‘24 campaign as Texas’s closer. Yates had 33 saves with a 1.17 ERA and 1.81 xERA in 61 games, posting a 35.9% strikeout rate that validated the return of his dominant stuff.
34. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
Age: 37 | Former team: Cardinals | Prediction: Astros
Goldschmidt’s fall from grace was swift and unexpected. The 2022 National League MVP barely hit at a league average rate in ‘24, with a career-worst .245/.302/.414 slash line. A first base-only hitter coming off a career-worst year entering his age-37 season doesn’t have the makings of a bidding war, but Goldschmidt will surely have teams believing he still has something left in the tank.
35. Andrew Heaney, SP
Age: 34 | Former team: Rangers | Prediction: Angels
His 5–14 record notwithstanding, 2024 was a solid year for Heaney, who made a career-high 31 starts with an ERA, xERA and FIP all sub-4.50. His strikeout rate dipped but so did his walk rate, down to a career-low 5.9%. Signing the lefthander might not win any press conferences, but he’d be a welcome addition for clubs in need of pitching depth.
36. Michael Lorenzen, SP
Age: 33 | Former teams: Rangers/Royals | Prediction: Pirates
Lorenzen has played for five different organizations since transitioning to a full-time starting pitcher in 2022—such is life for a solid yet unspectacular innings eater. His 3.31 ERA in 2024 was built upon a shaky foundation (he had a 4.58 xERA and 4.89 FIP), while his 18.1% strikeout rate and 11% walk rate won’t get teams too excited. Still, Lorenzen has shown enough since shedding his reliever status to be worthy of back end-rotation innings.
37. Jesse Winker, LF
Age: 31 | Former team: Mets | Prediction: Royals
Winker had a nice bounce-back season in 2024. He set a career high with 145 games played after missing 101 in ‘23, with his highest on-base percentage (.360) since ‘21. The lefty hitter could be the strong half of a platoon in a contending team’s corner outfield.
38. Aroldis Chapman, RP
Age: 37 | Former team: Pirates | Prediction: White Sox
Chapman assumed the closer’s role in Pittsburgh for the season’s final month after showing he can still light up the radar gun and induce whiffs with the best of them. It was somewhat surprising a contender didn’t pry him away from the Pirates at the trade deadline. Until he shows otherwise, Chapman is still one of the sport’s scariest players to face in the batter’s box.
39. Max Scherzer, SP
Age: 40 | Former team: Rangers | Prediction: Diamondbacks
Scherzer finally started to show his age in a campaign riddled with injuries that featured the future Hall of Famer’s lowest strikeout rate (22.6%) since 2011 in the nine games he did manage to toe the rubber. If he can regain good health, however, you can bet most hitters still wouldn’t relish facing down Mad Max.
40. Charlie Morton, SP
Age: 41 | Former team: Braves | Prediction: Braves
It seems like Morton has a spot earmarked for him in Atlanta’s rotation for as long as he wants it after starting at least 30 games for the Braves in each of the last four seasons. Father Time may be catching up to Uncle Charlie, though—his 4.46 FIP this year was his worst since 2010.
41. Clayton Kershaw, SP
Age: 37 | Former team: Dodgers | Prediction: Dodgers
Similarly to Morton and the Braves, it certainly seems like it’s either the Dodgers or retirement for Kershaw. Unlike Morton, the three-time Cy Young Award winner certainly couldn’t be called durable anymore after missing roughly half of his starts over the last two seasons.
42. Justin Verlander, SP
Age: 42 | Former team: Astros | Prediction: Astros
Oh hey, it’s another three-time Cy Young Award winner whose ride off into the sunset isn’t quite going as planned; Verlander recorded a career-worst 5.48 ERA in 17 starts last season. But he’s long talked of his plans to pitch until age 45, so perhaps he can rediscover the fountain of youth over the offseason.
43. J.D. Martinez, DH
Age: 37 | Former team: Mets | Prediction: Padres
Martinez saw his three-year All-Star streak come to an end after posting his lowest wRC+ (108) for a full season since 2013. As a right-handed hitting DH-only bat, his next contract will likely be a pay cut from his ‘24 salary of $12 million. But clubs will value his veteran presence and dependability.
44. Carlos Santana, 1B
Age: 39 | Former team: Twins | Prediction: Nationals
The durable, switch-hitting Santana enjoyed a bit of a resurgence in 2024, posting his highest wRC+ (114) since his lone All-Star appearance in ‘19. Santana has posted a walk rate over 10% every year of his 15-year career, and has had a sub-20% strikeout rate in 13 of them. Still defensively sound as he approaches 40, Santana should still get everyday at-bats on a one-year deal.
45. A.J. Minter, RP
Age: 31 | Former team: Braves | Prediction: Giants
Atlanta’s longtime fireman didn’t have an ideal platform year, as early issues with keeping the ball in the park preceded a nagging hip injury that resulted in season-ending surgery in August. But Minter did still post a 2.62 ERA in 39 games, and his track record of success in the bullpen provides hope he could be a bargain signing.
46. José Leclerc, RP
Age: 31 | Former team: Rangers | Prediction: Marlins
Leclec’s 2024 campaign couldn’t have gotten off to a more disastrous start, as the righthander gave up eight runs in his first five appearances, promptly losing his closer role. Since then, though, he performed well, with a 3.50 ERA and 3.09 FIP over his final 59 games. His swing-and-miss stuff suggests he’s still fit for closing duties.
47. Danny Jansen, C
Age: 30 | Former team: Blue Jays/Red Sox | Prediction: Rays
Jansen earned a reputation as a strong offensive-minded part-time catcher before this year, when he recorded a subpar 89 wRC+ in a season split between AL East rivals. That’s still not bad for a backstop, though, and despite grading poorly in pitch framing and controlling the run game, he was rated as the majors’ best catcher in terms of blocks above average this year.
48. Max Kepler, RF
Age: 32 | Former team: Twins | Prediction: Guardians
Kepler’s run of power production with elite defense in right field wobbled a bit in 2024, as injuries limited him to 399 plate appearances and a .253/.302/.380 slash line. That’s far removed from his 24-homer output in ‘23, and even further from the player who hit 36 home runs with a 122 wRC+ in ‘19. Kepler might look for a one-year deal to re-establish his value before testing the market again next year.
49. Alex Verdugo, LF
Age: 29 | Former team: Yankees | Prediction: A’s
Verdugo’s worst season at the dish (83 wRC+) came at an unfortunate time ahead of his first foray into free agency. But the man once traded for Mookie Betts had previously cemented himself as a solid if unspectacular outfielder and is still on the right side of 30. Verdugo shouldn’t have trouble securing a starting job somewhere, even if it’s not for a World Series contender like the Yankees.
50. Matthew Boyd, SP
Age: 34 | Former team: Guardians | Prediction: Angels
Boyd missed over four months to begin the 2024 season while recovering from elbow surgery, signed with Cleveland in June and then returned in mig-August to put up a 2.72 ERA and 3.29 FIP over eight starts. His stuff looked good in that small sample size, earning him a spot in the Guardians’ (extremely thin) playoff rotation. It will be interesting to see how teams value his brief yet impressive return to the big leagues, but it’s safe to say he won’t need to wait until the middle of the season to earn his next contract.