Toronto Blue Jays Provide Multiple Injury Updates on Key Roster Pieces
The Toronto Blue Jays, who are headed for an unfortunate last-place finish in the American League East, provided important injury updates this past weekend on shortstop Bo Bichette and closer Jordan Romano.
The following comes from MLB.com:
Manager John Schneider said that both are "progressing well," but neither has returned to baseball activities.
The Blue Jays will map out a rehab plan ahead of a return to throwing for Romano, who is "feeling good" five weeks out of surgery.
The club is hopeful Bichette can return to baseball activities within the next week
While nothing is official, it seems likely that Bichette will return prior to the end of the season. It's more of a question with Romano, who hasn't appeared in a game since May 29 and would likely need a full rehab assignment. With under 50 games to go in the regular season, there may just not be enough time left in the calendar.
The 31-year-old Romano has appeared in just 15 games this season because of various injuries. The latest surgery is to help fix an elbow problem. He is 1-2 this season with 8 saves and a 6.59 ERA. Romano is a two-time All-Star who has amassed 36 saves in each of the last two years. He's under contract through the 2025 season.
Bichette is also under contract through the 2025 season. He's on the injured list with a calf problem. It's been a terrible year across the board for Bichette, who is hitting just .223 with four homers and 30 RBI. There are rumors about the team trading him in the offseason or at next year's deadline.
The Blue Jays will be back in action on Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is 9:38 p.m. ET.
