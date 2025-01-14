Toronto Blue Jays Release Key Dates For Spring Training
The Toronto Blue Jays finished last in the American League East in 2024, going 74-88. It was a major disappointment for Toronto after they made the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023.
But hope springs eternal, and the Jays are just about ready to turn the page to 2025.
The team has now released multiple key dates for its looming spring training, which takes place in Dunedin, Fla.
2025 #SpringTraining dates are here!
Feb 13: Pitchers & Catchers
Feb 18: First Full Squad Workout
Feb 22: Spring Opener vs. Yankees
We now when the Jays will be on the field, it's just a question of who will be donning their uniform when they get there. With nearly one month until the first workout, the Jays still have major questions to answer this offseason. Can they surprise the baseball world by landing Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki? Can they close the deal on a major free agent like Alex Bregman or Anthony Santader?
And can they get a contract extension done with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before his self-imposed deadline to stop negotiating, which is the first day of spring?
Thus far, the Jays have been mildly active this offseason. They acquired second baseman Andres Gimenez from the Cleveland Guardians and signed relievers Jeff Hoffman and Yimi Garcia.
However, they still do need help on the offensive front, which is where both Bregman and Santander come into play.
Just recently, we heard that the Jays aren't likely to over-extend themselves for Bregman, but he would be a nice pickup for the lineup.
