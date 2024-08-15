Toronto Blue Jays Release Spring Training Schedule For 2025
The Toronto Blue Jays are headed for a last-place finish in the American League East in 2024, but the eyes are already turning optimistically toward the 2025 campaign as the Jays released their spring training schedule for next season.
The Jays will open up Grapefruit League play on February 22nd at home (Dunedin, Fla.) against the New York Yankees. They will have 15 home dates in all, including three split-squad home dates.
They will end Grapefruit League play on March 23rd as they get ready for Opening Day, which is March 27.
Before the Jays can get back to spring training in 2025, they will have an incredibly important offseason in front of them. That offseason will feature many questions that need answering including if manager John Schneider is back? Furthermore, will the organization give Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a long-term contract extension or look to trade him? How about Bo Bichette? Will he be in camp next season or will the team move on? The Jays also saved money at the trade deadline by dealing Nate Pearson, Yimi Garcia, Justin Turner and Kevin Kiermaier, so will that money be used to reinvest in the roster yet again, or is the organization taking a step back from spending?
All those questions will get answered before the team gets to Dunedin next February, but first, we need to finish out this season.
After sweeping the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, Toronto is off on Thursday. They'll be back in action on Friday afternoon when they take on the Chicago Cubs at 2:20 p.m. ET.
