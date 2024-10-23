Toronto Blue Jays Reliever Named Finalist For Prestigious Award
The Toronto Blue Jays put together an immensely disappointing season in 2024, going 74-88 and finishing in last place in the American League East. The Jays had made the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons and entered this year with World Series expectations, but it just didn't come together for John Schneider's team.
That said, there were still some nice moments and solid accomplishments for the organization. First and foremost, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rebounded with a 30-home run season that also saw him eclipse the 100-RBI mark. Infielder Ernie Clement is also up for the Gold Glove Award at third base.
And finally, reliever Chad Green was just named a finalist for the American League Comeback Player of the Year Award as part of the Player's Choice Awards.
The 33-year-old South Carolina native just wrapped up the ninth year of his career with the New York Yankees and Blue Jays. After making 26 total appearances in the last two seasons combined, Green rebounded to make 53 appearances for the Jays out of the bullpen this year.
He went 4-6 but had a solid 3.21 ERA and served as closer in the absence of Jordan Romano, who was out most of the year with injury himself. Green had 17 saves, striking out 46 batters in 53.1 innings.
Green is under contract with the Blue Jays through next season and will feature prominently once again in the bullpen. If Romano is healthy, the duo should be a nice 1-2 punch at the back end.
