Toronto Blue Jays Remain Interested in Third Baseman Alex Bregman as Offseason Drags On
According to a recent article from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Toronto Blue Jays still have some degree of interest in free agent third baseman Mark Feinsand. Toronto has been linked to Bregman, at least in lukewarm fashion, all offseason long.
From Feinsand:
The Yankees are also believed to have interest in both players, either of whom would take over at third base, shifting Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second. Other clubs in on Bregman to varying degrees include the Red Sox, Mets, Tigers and Blue Jays.
Nolan Arenado was the other player that Feinsand was referring to, but the Blue Jays haven't shown much interest in him.
As for Bregman, he appears primed to leave the Houston Astros after spending his entire career there. Reports indicate that he wants at least $200 million in free agency. The Blue Jays obviously have money to spend after falling short in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, but it remains to be seen if they would go that high for Bregman.
The 30-year-old Bregman was an integral part of both the 2017 and 2022 Astros championship teams. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs this year while playing in 145 games. He's a nine-year major league veteran who helped lead the Astros to another American League West title.
Bregman would help the Jays offense in a big way, as the offense was one of the bigger disappointments in all of baseball. George Springer never really got going and Bo Bichette hit .225 with four home runs in an injury-plagued year. Bregman would help lengthen the lineup and make it a tougher group for pitchers to navigate, and it could help Vladimir Guerrero Jr. feel better about the direction of the franchise as they try to sign him to a long-term deal.
