Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Have Interest in Reunion with Teoscar Hernandez
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Toronto Blue Jays have interest in bringing back former outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.
Hernandez was rumored to be close to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers late last week, but if that's not the case, perhaps the Jays stand ready to pounce.
Of course, they are also still waiting for Juan Soto's decision. Toronto is rumored to have offered near or more than $700 million for the free agent. Any interest in Hernandez is likely predicated on potentially not getting Soto.
Per Feinsand:
The Red Sox intend to pursue Teoscar Hernandez if they don’t sign Juan Soto, per source. Boston is believed to prefer Hernandez over Anthony Santander. The Blue Jays are also in the mix for Hernandez, though it appears they prefer the switch-hitting Santander.
As Feinsand correctly noted in a subsequent post on "X," Hernandez is likely to have a robust market, especially once Soto has signed and teams are left turning to new plans.
A nine-year veteran, Hernandez spent six seasons with the Blue Jays. He helped lead them to the playoffs in 2020 and 2022, making the All-Star Game in 2021.
Heading into the 2023 season, the Blue Jays traded away Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners. Hernandez was heading into the final year of his contract and the team wanted to save some money and clearly felt they could replace his production. The team also dealt away Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and replaced them with Daulton Varsho and Kiermaier.
He hit .272 with 33 homers and 99 RBI this season for the Dodgers, helping them win the World Series over the New York Yankees.
