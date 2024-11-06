Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Interested in Adding at Surprising Position in Free Agency
The Toronto Blue Jays finished in last place in the American League East in 2024, going 74-88 after consecutive playoff berths.
Heading into the offseason, the Blue Jays are one of the most fascinating teams in all of baseball. They have a ton of talent and are fully capable of reloading and playing better in 2025, but they also have a ton of talent to sell-off if they choose to rebuild.
Thus far, early indications are that the Jays are looking to add again and take another crack at winning with the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette core. The Jays have been connected to superstar Juan Soto and they've been connected to several top-end relievers.
However, in a surprising twist, the Jays are also being connected to the starting pitcher market.
Per Sportsnet:
That’s what makes some of Tuesday’s rumblings so interesting. Could the Blue Jays reunite with free agent Yusei Kikuchi after trading him to the Astros? “He’s a very good player who fit very well in our environment and our culture,” Atkins said. Veteran right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano will surely be on the Blue Jays’ radar, too, as they're described as a motivated team in the starting pitching market.
Ben Nicholson-Smith also mentioned that the Jays could be interested in Japanese superstar Roki Sasaki if he decides to come to the United States.
The reason why that's surprising is because the Blue Jays already have five starting pitchers. They have Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, and Chris Bassitt. Furthermore, they signed Yariel Rodriguez to a deal worth more than $30 million last offseason and have breakout star Bowden Francis set as well. Beyond that, Alek Manoah will be back at some point from elbow surgery and Ricky Tiedemann will be back in 2026. They don't necessarily need a starting pitcher.
Are they planning for when Bassitt's contract is up after the season? Are they looking to deal someone? Use Rodriguez in the bullpen?
It's all part of the puzzle that GM Ross Atkins is trying to put together this offseason.
