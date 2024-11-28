Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Interested in World Series Champion Alex Bregman
According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, the Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly interested in free agent third baseman Alex Bregman. We've heard the Jays connected to Bregman throughout the offseason, but Nicholson-Smith is closer to the team than any of the national reporters.
Of course, whether or not the Jays can sign Bregman depends on what happens with outfielder Juan Soto, who the team is also courting. Soto is the most sought-after player in free agency, and it seems unlikely that the team would be able to get both.
They’re in on Soto, have interest in players such as Max Fried, Luis Severino, Anthony Santander and Bregman, yet president and CEO Mark Shapiro said in early October he expected payroll to be similar to what it was in 2024, most of that is already spoken for and there’s little certainty on the roster beyond next year.
To that point: If the Jays don't land Soto, will ownership greenlight spending for a player of Bregman's caliber, or is it Soto or bust?
The Blue Jays have openings at both second base and third base this offseason. If they were to sign Bregman, they could keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base and make a left side of the infield with Bregman and Bo Bichette.
Furthermore, Bregman would help the Jays offense, which was one of the most disappointing units in all of baseball in 2024. George Springer never really got going and Bichette hit .225 with four home runs in an injury-plagued year. Bregman would help lengthen the lineup and make it a tougher group for pitchers to navigate.
The 30-year-old Bregman was an integral part of both the 2017 and 2022 Astros championship teams and has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Astros. Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with a .366 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs this year while playing in 145 games.
