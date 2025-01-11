Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Making Big Decision with New Acquisition Jeff Hoffman
The Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent reliever Jeff Hoffman to a three-year deal on Friday night, marking the first significant win for the Jays this entire offseason.
Prior to landing Hoffman, Toronto had missed on Corbin Burnes, Teoscar Hernandez, Max Fried and Juan Soto.
In bringing Hoffman in, the Blue Jays have taken a significant step forward, re-working their bullpen in the wake of losing former All-Star closer Jordan Romano. There had been some thought that Hoffman would try to convert into a starter this offseason, like Clay Holmes this year and Jordan Hicks last year, but a statement from the Jays makes it pretty clear that they have their role carved out for him.
Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com:
Ross Atkins on the #BlueJays signing Jeff Hoffman:
“We are excited to add Jeff to our bullpen. His arsenal, strike throwing, and ability to miss bats against all types of hitters is elite and will undoubtedly make us better. Jeff will get an opportunity to close games for us..."
Hoffman was an All-Star in 2024 for the Philadelphia Phillies and ended the year at 3-3 with a 2.17 ERA in 68 appearances. He was originally drafted by the Blue Jays in 2014 but was traded to the Colorado Rockies, where he spent his first five big-league seasons. In addition to Colorado and Philadelphia, he's also pitched for the Cincinnati Reds. His move toward becoming a dominant reliever happened in 2021, when he made 34 relief appearances for the Reds.
In addition to Hoffman, the Jays have also been heavily connected to Anthony Santander and Alex Bregman.
