Toronto Blue Jays, Free Agent Reliever Jeff Hoffman Agree to Multi-Year Contract
The Toronto Blue Jays are signing free agent relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman to a three-year contract, the team announced Friday night.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported earlier in evening that the two sides had been involved in “progressive dialogue” in recent days.
According to FanSided’s Robert Murray, Hoffman is set to make $33 million over the next three seasons. Hoffman could make as much as $39 million if he hits all of his incentives, though.
Hoffman was regarded as one of the top relievers on the open market, fresh off his first career All-Star appearance in 2024. The 32-year-old right-hander took the mound in 122 games for the Philadelphia Phillies over the last two seasons, going 8-5 with a 2.28 ERA, 0.944 WHIP, 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings, 11 saves, 32 holds and a 3.9 WAR.
Prior to his time in Philadelphia, Hoffman spent five years with the Colorado Rockies, then two with the Cincinnati Reds.
The Blue Jays actually drafted Hoffman with the No. 9 overall pick back in 2014, when he was still recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent at East Carolina University. Toronto flipped the righty to Colorado the next summer, though, as part of the blockbuster José Reyes-for-Troy Tulowitzki trade.
At the time, Hoffman was the No. 3 prospect in the Blue Jays' farm system. He was ultimately recognized as a top-50 prospect in baseball by the time 2017 rolled around, but he failed to live up to expectations as a starter with the Rockies.
It turns out that a reunion is in the cards for Hoffman and the Blue Jays one decade after their split, and their timing couldn’t have been better considering how desperately Toronto needed relievers.
The Blue Jays already welcomed Yimi García back earlier this offseason, signing him to a two-year, $15 million contract in December. García appeared in 163 games in Toronto between 2022 and 2024 before getting dealt to the Seattle Mariners at last year's deadline.
Hoffman will provide further reinforcements to a bullpen that ranked dead-last in the American League with a 4.82 ERA in 2024. And even if Toronto is looking at Hoffman as an option in the rotation, that would push Cuban right-hander Yariel Rodríguez to the bullpen following a solid rookie year.
The Blue Jays non-tendered All-Star closer Jordan Romano in November following an injury-plagued season, and he wound up joining the Phillies in December. The combination of García and Hoffman – plus trade acquisition Nick Sandlin – certainly softens the blow of Romano's departure, but there might still be more work to do in the leadup to Opening Day.
