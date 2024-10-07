Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Shopped Star Last Winter, Could They Do Again This Year?
After finishing last in the American League East in 2024, the Toronto Blue Jays are headed into a critical offseason.
It's also one littered with questions. First and foremost, how do the Jays handle the roster - and the payroll?
On paper, the Jays are in a win-now mode. They have Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette under contract for one more year before both players hit free agency. Furthermore, they have significant money tied up in pitchers like Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt. They are too good to just completely tear down, you would think, but are they good enough to fully invest in again?
After an offseason run at Shohei Ohtani last year, does it make sense to go after someone like Juan Soto?
Will they be able to sign Bichette or Guerrero Jr. to an extension? Could they or should they look to trade one of them for some assets that allow them to win now and in the future?
According to Scott Mitchell of TSN, the Blue Jays actively shopped Bichette last offseason. He wonders if they could do it again this year.
The Jays did indeed shop Bichette in the early stages last winter, according to sources, but it was more exploratory than anything.
This time around, there seems to be a bit of a fractured relationship, and a change of scenery might be best for both parties.
Bichette played just 81 games this season because of injury, hitting only .225 with four home runs. His trade value is exceedingly low at the moment, so maybe the team is better off sticking it out and seeing if he returns to form in 2025. If they are in the race, they could just roll with it. If not, they could move him at the deadline.
