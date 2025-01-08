Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Showing "Strongest Interest" in Alex Bregman
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Toronto Blue Jays continue to show the strongest interest in free agent infielder Alex Bregman.
The Toronto Blue Jays, who continue to be left at the altar among free agents, have shown the strongest interest, but just how much more do they have to pay him than the next highest bidder with their high tax rates and distance from his home in Phoenix?
Bregman reportedly wants $200 million this offseason and turned down a $156 million offer from the incumbent Houston Astros. The Blue Jays, as Nightengale mentions, have struck out on free agents like Juan Soto, Max Fried, Corbin Burnes and Teoscar Hernandez. Getting Bregman would help the team at third base, but would also be an immense win for a fanbase that is frustrated with inactivity.
Thus far, the Blue Jays have signed Yimi Garcia this offseason and traded for infielder Andres Gimenez, but that's it.
The 30-year-old Bregman has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Astros. Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with a .366 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs this past year while playing in 145 games. He helped Houston win the World Series in 2017 and 2022 and would provide veteran leadership and winning pedigree to a lineup and roster that needs it.
He would also help lengthen the lineup, slotting in with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. If the team can get a rebound year from Bichette, and land Bregman, the offense would instantly look much better than 2024.
