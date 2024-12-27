Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Giving Teoscar Hernandez "Something to Think About"
According to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Toronto Blue Jays are giving free agent slugger Teoscar Hernandez "something to think about" this offseason.
It seemed like almost a lay-up that Hernandez would return to the world champion Dodgers, but with nearly two months gone since the season ended and no deal signed, the options remain wide open for the All-Star.
From Heyman:
He flat told me “1,000 percent” he wanted to return to the Dodgers. And who wouldn’t? But the Red Sox and his old Jays (and possibly his old Mariners) are apparently giving him something to think about. A great bat and terrific clubhouse guy who should capitalize on his huge year in LA.
Hernandez had a brilliant year with LA, helping them win the World Series by hitting 33 homers and driving in 99 runs. He helped support one of the best lineups in baseball alongside Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.
The Red Sox make perfect sense for Hernandez as they could use some power in the outfield after losing Tyler O'Neill. A Hernandez signing would also free them up to trade a young outfielder (maybe Wilyer Abreu) for some more pitching help. They are also on record as saying that they could use more right-handed pop in the lineup.
The Jays also make sense, as they are desperate for a big move after losing out on Juan Soto this offseason. They want some lineup support for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and also know Hernandez well after he previously spent six years there. Hernandez got to the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023 with Toronto and made the All-Star Game in 2021.
