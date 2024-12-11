Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly the Favorite For Ace Pitcher Corbin Burnes
After missing out on Juan Soto and Max Fried in free agency, the Toronto Blue Jays could be ready to close the deal on a big move.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Jays are being very aggressive in their pursuit of former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, with Feinsand calling them the "favorite" at this time.
According to sources, the two teams expected to be most aggressive on Burnes are the Blue Jays and Giants, with Toronto considered the favorite. The Blue Jays were prepared to spend $700 million on Juan Soto, and Toronto was among the teams in on Fried before he went to the Yankees. If Toronto – which faces the loss of Chris Bassitt after next season and Kevin Gausman following the 2026 campaign – is looking to spend big on an ace, Burnes may be their best and last hope.
That's certainly good news for a Blue Jays fan base that is tired of falling short in their pursuit of top players. The team finished behind the Dodgers for Shohei Ohtani last year and also missed out on Soto and Fried this week.
Toronto currently has five guys penciled into the rotation in Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Bowden Francis and Yariel Rodriguez, but signing Burnes would allow them to push someone to the bullpen, likely Rodriguez.
Burnes just went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA for the Baltimore Orioles. A four-time All-Star and a former Cy Young winner, he's spent six years with the Milwaukee Brewers and one year with the Orioles.
We know that the Boston Red Sox have also prepared an offer for him as well.
