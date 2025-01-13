Toronto Blue Jays Rivals Now Out of the Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes
Early on Monday, we surprisingly learned that the Toronto Blue Jays have met with Japanese free agent pitcher Roki Sasaki. Later on Monday, we covered what benefits (beyond the obvious) there would be in signing the 23-year-old flamethrower.
Now, we learn that the Blue Jays' chief rivals in the chase are out.
Andy Martino of SNY reports that the New York Yankees won't be signing Sasaki. For good measure, he adds that the New York Mets are out too. We also learned that the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers are out on Monday as well. Sasaki has until Jan. 23 to sign.
It's long been thought that Sasaki will be signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres, but hearing that the Yankees are out is good for Toronto on multiple fronts. First, it gives them less competition in their own desire to sign him, but maybe more importantly, it assures that Sasaki will not be pitching against Toronto in the American League East.
The Jays already have their hands full with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Max Fried, and then you throw in a revitalized Boston team and a strong Orioles team, and the AL East is a gauntlet. The Rays, with the return of Shane McClanahan, should be better than their 80-82 record from 2024 as well.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East, going 74-88. This is an immensely important year for Toronto as it's the final year under contract for both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.
Toronto reports to spring training in about one month.
