Toronto Blue Jays Rookie Continues Historic Pace on Road to Start Career
The Toronto Blue Jays lost against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. The Blue Jays remain in last place in the American League East, and though they've played better lately, they are still planning for next year.
One of the guys trying to fight his way into those plans for 2025 is rookie Will Wagner, who was acquired by the Jays at the trade deadline. He was brought over from Houston in the deal that sent Yusei Kikuchi to the Astros and has made an immediate and historic impact.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most total bases by a #BlueJays player through their first 7 career games on the road:
24- Bo Bichette
20- Will Wagner (Via his home run and 2 doubles in tonight's loss vs BOS)
19- Rowdy Tellez
18- Adam Lind
17- Llloyd Moseby
17- Davis Schneider
16- Junior Felix
16- Brett Lawrie
In total, the 26-year-old Wagner is hitting .326 this year with one homer and six RBI. He's had just 43 at-bats. He will remain a rookie through the duration of the 2024 season.
He's ranked as the No. 19 prospect in the Jays system, according to MLB.com. The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Wagner doesn't stand out with his tools, but he has a stellar approach and makes repeated contact to all fields with a compact left-handed swing. He doesn't generate exciting exit velocities and produces too many grounders, yet he consistently gets on base via hits and walks. He has some sneaky pop, including to the opposite field, but probably won't exceed 12-15 homers per season.
Will is the son of legendary closer Billy Wagner. He amassed 422 career saves over a 16-year career with the Astros, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves.
