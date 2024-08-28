Toronto Blue Jays Rookie Continues Historic Pace on Road to Start Career

Most total bases by a @BlueJays player through their first 7 career games on the road:

24- Bo Bichette

20- Will Wagner (Via his home run and 2 doubles in tonight's loss vs BOS)

19- Rowdy Tellez

18- Adam Lind

17- Llloyd Moseby

17- Davis Schneider

16- Junior Felix

16- Brett Lawrie pic.twitter.com/2KMzIJETnt