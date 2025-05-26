Toronto Blue Jays Skipper Laments Playing Conditions in Loss to Tampa Bay Rays
The Toronto Blue Jays lost again on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, getting pounded 13-0 at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The loss completed a sweep, as the Jays fell to a disappointing 25-27 on the season. After an early-week sweep of the San Diego Padres themselves, they now sit in fourth place in the American League East.
Back at .500 (26-26), the Rays are now in second place.
After Sunday's loss, Jays manager John Schneider lamented the playing conditions at the Rays' temporary ballpark. Per Tom Brew of the Rays on SI:
“I know that we’re capable of doing that. I think that today was the first time, halfway through the game, that the environment (at Steinbrenner Field) creeps into your head a little bit. It’s tough. It’s really hot. The environment is just different.
"I don’t want to say that we’re spoiled, but everyone has earned the right to play in the big leagues at a big-league ballpark, so I think that creeps in a bit today. The highs and lows, we have to figure that out. We have to be better at being more consistent. That’s when you see the true identity of who we are.”
The Jays will be back in action on Memorial Day Monday as they take on the Texas Rangers in Arlington. However, Globe Life FIeld has a dome, which should be more to Schneider's liking.
First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET as Kevin Gausman (TOR) pitches against Jacob deGrom (TEX).
Gausman is 4-4 with a 4.03 ERA while deGrom is 4-1 with a 2.33 ERA.
