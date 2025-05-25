Former Toronto Blue Jays Stalwart Loses Roster Spot with Rangers, Career Could Be Over
Former Toronto Blue Jays star Kevin Pillar could be looking at the end of his big-league career after he was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers on Sunday morning.
Per Rangers PR on social media:
Rangers transactions for Sunday:
-DH/1B Joc Pederson placed on 10-day IL (right hand fracture)
-OF Alejandro Osuna (#19) contract selected from Round Rock (AAA)
-OF Kevin Pillar designated for assignment
Pillar, 36, was signed this offseason to a minor league deal and made the roster out of spring training. However, it's been a struggle, as he's hitting just .209 in 43 at-bats. He has no home runs, one RBI and three stolen bases.
Though he's been well-traveled in the later portion of his career, Pillar was a staple for the Blue Jays from 2015-2018. One of the best outfielders in the league during his time in Toronto, he was part of two Blue Jays teams that went to the ALCS (2015-2016).
A 13-year veteran, he's played for the Jays, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Rangers. A lifetime .255 hitter, he has 114 home runs.
Presuming Pillar passes through waivers, he'll become a free agent, but it's unclear if he'll have any interest from other teams.
The Rangers are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Chicago White Sox in Chicago. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET as Patrick Corbin (TEX) pitches against Davis Martin (CWS).
Related MLB Stories
HISTORY-MAKING PERFORMANCE: Garrett Crochet, who was acquired this offseason by the Red Sox, is in a rare class of pitchers through his first 11 starts. CLICK HERE:
STEADY FRANKIE: Francisco Lindor, in his 11th year, just joined a special group of shortstops with his latest home run. CLICK HERE:
REPEAT PERFORMANCE? The Tigers are on a run unlike anything they've seen since they won the World Series in 1984. CLICK HERE: