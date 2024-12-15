Toronto Blue Jays Star Bo Bichette Cuts Trademark Long Hair, Goes Viral For New Look
While we're not usually the style gurus here at Fastball on SI, this one caught our attention....
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has switched up his look heading into the calendar year of 2025.
Bichette cut his trademark long hair and showed it off at UFC Tampa on Saturday night. The Blue Jays social team posted several videos and pictures featuring Bichette's new locks.
Perhaps the new look is some kind of "new year, new me" thing heading into New Years? That would make sense considering that Bichette is coming off the worst year of his young career. He played just 82 games while batting injury, hitting only .225 with four home runs. The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East at 74-88 and missed the playoffs.
This is a big next season for Bichette, one that will define the next portion of his career. A free agent after the 2025 season, there's been talk of the Jays trading Bichette this offseason or at the trade deadline. If he plays well this year, he will set himself up for a massive contract next year. Perhaps that will be in Toronto, but the Jays have the same questions to answer regarding Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is also a free agent at season's end.
The Blue Jays are counting on Bichette to rebound in a big way. If he does, they have a chance to be right back in the thick of things in the division.
Bichette is a two-time All-Star.