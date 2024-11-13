Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Captures American League Silver Slugger
After an incredible bounceback season in 2024, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was rewarded with an American League Silver Slugger Award on Tuesday night. Guerrero Jr. captured the award at first base; it is the second Silver Slugger honor of his career.
Joining Guerrero Jr. as award winners this year were Salvador Perez (C, Kansas City), Jose Altuve (2B, Houston), Bobby Witt Jr. (SS, Kansas City), Jose Ramirez (3B, Cleveland), Juan Soto (OF, New York), Aaron Judge (OF, New York) and Anthony Santander (OF, Baltimore). Josh Smith of the Rangers won the utility award.
The 25-year-old Guerrero Jr. hit .323 this year for the Jays, popping 30 homers and driving in 103. He made the All-Star team for the fourth time in his career as well. In addition to his stellar batting average and power outputs, Guerrero Jr. put forth a .396 on-base percentage. He carried a .940 OPS, doing it mostly without the help of running mate Bo Bichette. Bichette was injured much of the year, playing just 82 games. He hit only .225 and failed to adequately pair with Guerrero Jr. in the middle of the order.
This is a big offseason for both Guerrero Jr. and the Jays. After a last-place finish in the American League East, Toronto is working to try to sign free agent Juan Soto, as reports have indicated that the team wants another star to pair with Guerrero Jr. In addition to that, they could look to extend Guerrero Jr., who is entering the final year of his contract.
The Blue Jays went 74-88 in 2024 after making the playoffs in each of the last two years.
