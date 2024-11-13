Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Captures American League Silver Slugger

Guerrero Jr. posted a major bounceback season and was rewarded for it on Tuesday night.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after hitting a two run RBI double against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning at Rogers Centre on Sept 24.
Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after hitting a two run RBI double against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning at Rogers Centre on Sept 24. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

After an incredible bounceback season in 2024, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was rewarded with an American League Silver Slugger Award on Tuesday night. Guerrero Jr. captured the award at first base; it is the second Silver Slugger honor of his career.

Joining Guerrero Jr. as award winners this year were Salvador Perez (C, Kansas City), Jose Altuve (2B, Houston), Bobby Witt Jr. (SS, Kansas City), Jose Ramirez (3B, Cleveland), Juan Soto (OF, New York), Aaron Judge (OF, New York) and Anthony Santander (OF, Baltimore). Josh Smith of the Rangers won the utility award.

The 25-year-old Guerrero Jr. hit .323 this year for the Jays, popping 30 homers and driving in 103. He made the All-Star team for the fourth time in his career as well. In addition to his stellar batting average and power outputs, Guerrero Jr. put forth a .396 on-base percentage. He carried a .940 OPS, doing it mostly without the help of running mate Bo Bichette. Bichette was injured much of the year, playing just 82 games. He hit only .225 and failed to adequately pair with Guerrero Jr. in the middle of the order.

This is a big offseason for both Guerrero Jr. and the Jays. After a last-place finish in the American League East, Toronto is working to try to sign free agent Juan Soto, as reports have indicated that the team wants another star to pair with Guerrero Jr. In addition to that, they could look to extend Guerrero Jr., who is entering the final year of his contract.

The Blue Jays went 74-88 in 2024 after making the playoffs in each of the last two years.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News