Toronto Blue Jays Star Earns Big Award From Major Publication
Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is very likely to finish in the top seven of the American League MVP voting this year. He's also got a chance to win the Silver Slugger Award at first base.
However he got started on the hardware early by taking home a prestigious award from the Sporting News this week.
Per the Blue Jays on social media:
Vladdy is the @SportingNews AL Comeback Player of the Year!
It was an amazing season for the 25-year-old Guerrero Jr., who hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. What made it even more impressive is that Guerrero Jr. put up that production without his usual lineup support. The Blue Jays finished in last place in the American League East as Bo Bichette hit just .225 in only 82 games. George Springer also failed to get going all year and Daulton Varsho hit under .200.
Guerrero Jr. didn't have a bad year in 2023, hitting 26 homers and driving in 94 runs, but his batting average (.323 to .264) and on-base percentage (.396 to .345) were much better this season in comparison to last.
The Blue Jays and Guerrero Jr. are entering a critical offseason. Heading into the final year of his contract, there are questions about whether or not the Jays should extend or trade the slugger. If they do extend him, how much money is left for improvements elsewhere? If they trade him, is that a franchise reboot that will send the team into a rebuild?
