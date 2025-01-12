Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Predicted For Another 30-Homer Season
Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put together an incredible 2024 season. Despite the Jays finishing in last place and missing the playoffs, he hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He finished sixth in American League MVP voting and made the All-Star Game for the fourth time.
Guerrero Jr. re-asserted himself as one of the best hitters in baseball, carrying a lineup which saw Bo Bichette put together the worst year of his career and George Springer struggle massively as well.
And according to the ZIPS projections from Fangraphs, Guerrero Jr. is in for more of the same in 2025.
The projections are some of the most popular in baseball and call for Guerrero to hit .291 with another 30-home run season. The site is also calling for him to have 99 RBI, almost identical to last season.
If Guerrero Jr. puts up these numbers, he'll be in line for a massive payday heading into 2026. A free agent after this season ends, he's already set to be the biggest free agent in baseball next offseason. He reportedly wants $450 million or so, and if he hits these benchmarks, that number will only grow.
Guerrero Jr. has said he's willing to sign an extension with Toronto but thus far, the two sides are reportedly more than $100 apart in negotiations. Guerrero Jr. has said he won't talk about a contract extension once spring training begins, meaning the team has about four weeks left to get a deal done before he commits to free agency.
