Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays Among Teams to Call Juan Soto in Free Agency
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays are two of the teams to call and inquire about Juan Soto in free agency.
Talkin' Baseball had the note on social media:
The Rays are one of seven known teams that have called about Juan Soto, per @JonHeyman
The other teams: Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Red Sox, Giants
Now, the Blue Jays have been long been rumored to at least have interest in Soto. They were reportedly among the last teams standing in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes last winter, so they have the money to wade into deep waters. Soto is almost certainly looking at a deal worth more than $500 million and very well could approach the $700 million mark, according to early projections.
If Soto were to join the Blue Jays, he'd pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to make up a very strong nucleus in 2025. The Blue Jays have been built to win with this core and have never even won a playoff game in the Guerrero Jr./Bichette Era, so Soto would certainly help that. Of course, there would be questions moving forward. Would the team be able to sign Guerrero Jr. long-term, in addition to Soto? Or would they be forced to let him go in free agency after the season? The same can be said about Bichette, who is also a free agent after the year.
The Rays inclusion on this list is much more surprising, as they are known for their frugality. Are the Rays just doing due diligence by checking in? Are they planning on switching up their organizational philosophy and extending into the big-money waters? Or, could they get creative and offer Soto a short-term deal with a really high annual value?
Furthermore, the team paid out an 11-year, $182 million deal to Wander Franco just a few years ago. If Franco is unable to play again because of his legal issues, perhaps that deal can be partially voided, giving the Rays some money back.
Tampa Bay finished fourth in the American League East a season ago.
As for Soto, he helped lead the Yankees to the World Series this past season. He hit 41 homers and drove in 109 runs while making another All-Star Game. He's just 26 years old.
