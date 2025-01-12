Toronto Blue Jays Target Anthony Santander Makes Big Pivot in Free Agency
According to a recent report in The Athletic, free agent outfielder Anthony Santander has made a big pivot with a month until spring training begins.
At least two — right-hander Jack Flaherty and outfielder Anthony Santander — are open to considering short-term deals with high average annual values, according to league sources briefed on their discussions.
Now, the Blue Jays have reportedly already offered Santander a four-year contract, but if he's willing to take less years, perhaps they can find a way to get him on a one or two-year deal. Though the Jays don't really have an issue with money, being able to save on the total value of a contract is generally desired by all organizations.
However, it could bring increased competition into the Santander market.
The 30-year-old Santander is native of Venezuela and coming off an incredible year for Baltimore where he hit .235 with 44 homers and brought in 102. A lifetime .246 hitter, he helped Baltimore get to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons (2023 and 2024).
Santander has hit 28 homers or more in each of the last three seasons and has brought in at least 89 runs in each of those years also. He would pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the middle of the Blue Jays order and would also provide protection for Bo Bichette, who is coming off the worst year of his young career.
Other teams in the American League East have been linked to Santander at various points of this offseason, but the Yankees seem like a bigger threat to Toronto than the Red Sox.
