Toronto Blue Jays Thought to Be Near "Top of List" For Free Agent Anthony Santander
According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers seem to be at the top of the leaderboard when it comes to chasing after free agent slugger Anthony Santander.
He made the comments on MLB Network on Thursday, also indicating that he believes the Jays will land a big-name free agent by the time the offseason is over. They've also been linked to third baseman Alex Bregman.
It's obvious why the Jays would want Santander. They are looking to erase the sting of losing out on Juan Soto and Teoscar Hernandez this offseason and are looking for another bat to pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the middle of the order.
The 30-year-old Santander is native of Venezuela and is coming off an incredible year for Baltimore where he hit .235 with 44 homers and brought in 102. A lifetime .246 hitter, he helped Baltimore get to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons (2023 and 2024). As Morosi mentioned, he obviously knows the American League East and has had success in the division.
Santander has hit 28 homers or more in each of the last three seasons and has brought in at least 89 runs in each of those years also.
The Blue Jays are coming off a season in which they went 74-88 and finished last in the American League East. They made the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023 and are looking to get back there as quickly as possible.
Spring training begins in just over one month.
