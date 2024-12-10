Toronto Blue Jays to Re-Sign Reliever Yimi Garcia, Who They Traded in 2024
We've heard over the last few days that the Toronto Blue Jays are interested in a reunion with free agent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who starred with the team for six seasons.
Well, the Jays officially did reunite with a former player on Tuesday, signing reliever Yimi Garcia to a two-year deal worth $15 million.
Ari Alexander had the information on social media:
The 34-year-old Garcia spent 2022, 2023 and part of the 2024 season with the Jays, going 10-9 with a 3.44 ERA. The Jays traded him to the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline in 2024, but he struggled with Seattle, going 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in 10 appearances. He was shut down after those 10 appearances with elbow problems, but the Blue Jays evidently feel good enough about his health to give him the two-year guarantee.
Rebuilding the bullpen has been a huge priority for the Jays this offseason, in addition to their prior pursuits of Juan Soto. Toronto had one of the worst bullpen ERA's in all of baseball in 2024, and the needs only became more pronounced after they non-tendered previous closer Jordan Romano. If Garcia is healthy, there's a chance he could assume the closer's role in 2025, but there's still a lot of offseason left to play out.
Garcia has spent parts of 10 years in the big leagues with the Blue Jays, Mariners, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers. He's 22-29 with a 3.59 ERA in his career. He's saved 26 games.
The Blue Jays went 74-88 this past season, finishing last in the American League East.
