Toronto Blue Jays' Top Prospect Hits Injured List with Undisclosed Ailment
Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect Ricky Tiedemann has been placed on the seven-day injured list for Triple-A Buffalo, but no reason has been given as to why.
Per Blue Jays' reporter Hazel Mae of SportsNet on social media:
According to the Bisons transactions page,
top prospect, LHP Ricky Tiedemann has been placed on the 7-day IL (April 18)
Tiedemann, who is the No. 1 prospect in the organization (per MLB.com), is out to a rough start this year at Triple-A. He's 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA in 8.0 innings, but he has struck out 10.
Given the Jays question marks with the No. 5 starter spot at the Major League level, there had been hope that Tiedemann may be ready to make the jump early this season, but it doesn't look like that will be the case. Unfortunately, he has an extensive injury history that saw him make only 15 starts in 2023. He also missed time early in spring training this year.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The 6-foot-4 left-hander can run his fastball up to 98 mph and it generally sat at 93-96 over the top two levels of the Minors this past summer. His low three-quarters arm slot helps the heater play above the velocity too, making the four-seam a true plus pitch. His swings-and-misses, however, come from the offspeed -- a low-80s sweeping slider that has gotten better in pro ball and a mid-80s changeup that can dive below bats. He does well against fellow lefties but was an absolute menace against opposite-side batters in 2023, holding them to a .186 average and a .196 slugging percentage over 123 plate appearances.
