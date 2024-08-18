Toronto Blue Jays Will Reportedly Entertain Trade Offers For Superstar This Offseason
The Toronto Blue Jays could be willing to move superstar shortstop Bo Bichette this offseason, according to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Nightengale also indicates that the team could look to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr., essentially making him the face of the franchise and the preferred choice of the two.
From Nightengale's notebook on Sunday morning:
The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to entertain trade offers this winter for shortstop Bo Bichette, who has no plans to stay in Toronto once he’s a free agent after the 2025 season.
First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is also a free agent after the 2025 season, but the Blue Jays want to try signing him before he hits free agency.
The Bichette scenario is a fascinating one for the Jays. He's had a dreadful season, hitting just .223 with four home runs. He's also been injured multiple times, having played just 79 games. He's currently on the injured list with a calf problem.
So what do the Jays do? If they trade him in an attempt to re-jumpstart the franchise, they'd likely be selling low. They could keep him through the offseason and hope he rebuilds his value for a deal at next year's trade deadline, but there's no guarantee that he does.
Furthermore, if they keep him and play well through the first half next season, they could just hold onto him, but they'd risk losing him for nothing more than a comp pick after the season.
How Toronto proceeds will be one of the more interesting discussion points of the looming offseason. The Blue Jays will play the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon.
