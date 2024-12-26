Toronto Blue Jays Won't Face Luxury Tax Penalties For 2024 Spending
Though it hasn't translated to playoff success, the Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the biggest spenders in baseball over the last few years.
The team has doled out big contracts to the likes of George Springer, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and Jose Berrios, while also paying big in arbitration to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Despite the major financial commitments given, the Blue Jays will not have to pay a luxury tax penalty as a result of their 2024 payroll.
Per the Associated Press, which published a list of all team's spending in 2024:
The Toronto Blue Jays, with a series of summer trades, cut their tax payroll to $233.9 million, under the $237 million threshold. The Blue Jays started the season projected at $244.3 million.
The Blue Jays were able to shed the salaries of Yusei Kikuchi, Justin Turner and Kevin Kiermaier at the deadline. They also traded away Yimi Garcia and Nate Pearson, acquiring inexpensive prospects back.
Because the Blue Jays avoided the tax, that means they should be able to spend big again this offseason. Guerrero's arbitration number will be huge, but they can continue to make a run at free agent pitcher Corbin Burnes and some elite bullpen help if they want.
The Jays made a hearty run at free agent Juan Soto but missed out on him as he chose to sign a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.
Toronto has also been connected to Alex Bregman and Anthony Santander.
