Toronto Raptors Guard Goes Viral For Awesome Blue Jays-Inspired Jacket
The Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night by a score of 130-113. It was a rare bright spot for Toronto in the first half of the season, as they are now just 8-26 on the year. Gone are the memories of the Raptors winning the NBA championship just a few years ago and here are the days where the Raptors currently sit 13th in the 15-team Eastern Conference.
Though we are not usually fashion gurus here at Fastball, we do have to give some props to Raptors guard Davion Mitchell, who wore an awesome Toronto Blue Jays-inspired jacket to the game on Wednesday.
You can see it below, with half of the Jacket representing the Jays and have representing the Raptors.
With the New Year behind us, it's officially time to start getting excited about baseball season, though the Jays haven't given much to be excited about at this point. The team has addressed a need in the bullpen by bringing back old friend Yimi Garcia and they also acquired Gold Glove-winning infielder Andres Gimenez, but there's still so much more to do for the Jays to get back into contention.
They need additional help in the bullpen and they need to figure out the next moves with regards to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Both are free agents at the end of the 2025 season and Toronto needs to kick it into high-gear if they have a desire to extend either of them.
Guerrero Jr. has already said he won't negotiate beyond the first day of spring training.
