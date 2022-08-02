Skip to main content
TRADE: New York Yankees And St. Louis Cardinals Make A Deal

The New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals have made a trade.
On Tuesday, the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals announced a trade. 

Yankees: "The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired OF Harrison Bader and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for LHP Jordan Montgomery."

Cardinals: "We have acquired LHP Jordan Montgomery from the New York Yankees in exchange for OF Harrison Bader."

