TRADE: New York Yankees And St. Louis Cardinals Make A Deal
Yankees: "The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired OF Harrison Bader and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for LHP Jordan Montgomery."
Cardinals: "We have acquired LHP Jordan Montgomery from the New York Yankees in exchange for OF Harrison Bader."