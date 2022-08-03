Skip to main content
TRADE: The Atlanta Braves And Los Angeles Angels Made A Big Deal

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels made a trade on Tuesday.
Both clubs announced the trade.  

Braves: "The Atlanta Braves today acquired RHP Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson."

Angels: "OFFICIAL: the Angels have acquired RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson from the Braves in exchange for RHP Raisel Iglesias."

The move gives the Braves a legitimate addition to their bullpen as Iglesias has 16 saves on the season for the Angels. 

Right now, the Braves are making a push to win the NL East, because they remain just 3.0 games behind the New York Mets for first place.

Currently, they are 63-42 in the 105 games that they have played in so far this season, and they are also in first place in the NL Wild Card. 

So even if they do not win the NL East, they will more than likely be a team that makes the postseason. 

Last season, they beat the Houston Astors to win the World Series. 

That was their first World Championship in 25-years. 

They have a very good chance to be in a position to make another run this season. 

As for the Angels, they have a loaded roster, but they have had a terrible season.

Right now, they are in fourth place in the AL West Division.

They are 44-59 in the 103 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them 22.5 games behind the Astros for first place. 

