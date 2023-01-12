Trevor Bauer Becomes Free Agent After Dodgers Officially Release Starter

Trevor Bauer has been given his unconditional release, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon. Bauer is now a free agent, free to sign with any club he chooses, or any club that is willing to offer him a contract. The Dodgers will pay the remaining $22.5 million left on his three-year contract.

The Dodgers will pay the remaining $22.5 million left on his three-year contract. Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers in Feb. 2021. After receiving sexual assault allegations, Bauer was placed on administrative leave July 2, 2021, and would never pitch again for the Dodgers.

He was later suspended for 324 games, but had his suspension reduced to 194 games last month by an arbiter. He is eligible to pitch immediately in 2023.

It will be interesting to see if any team takes a flier on Bauer. He is a former National League Cy Young Award winner, and has the potential to pitch as one of baseball's five or ten best pitchers.

Of course, acquiring Bauer will come with baggage. Some teams won't want to take a public relations hit. Bauer now has the power to sign anywhere he wants, if anyone wants him.

