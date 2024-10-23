Trio of All-Star Players to Join MLB Media For World Series Coverage
A trio of MLB All-Stars is helping provide media coverage for the World Series through the MLB channels.
According to a press release from Major League Baseball, Athletics star Brent Rooker, Braves star Ozzie Albies and Padres batting champion Luis Arraez will serve as World Series correspondents.
The 29-year-old Rooker is one of the most powerful hitters in all of baseball and is coming off a year in which he hit .293 with 39 homers and 112 RBI. Given that the A's are moving into a minor league ballpark in Sacramento where the weather is significantly hotter, the ball could just off his bat even more in 2025. A five-year veteran with the Minnesota Twins, Padres, Kansas City Royals and A's, he's a .258 career hitter with 79 homers and 204 RBI. He really burst onto the scene in his All-Star season (2023), when he finished with 30 homers and 69 RBI.
As for Albies, the 27-year-old helped lead the Braves to the 2021 World Series title. He's a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger who hit .251 this year with 10 homers and 53 RBI. He only played 99 games because of injury. Lifetime, he's played eight seasons, all with the Bravefs. He's a career .270 hitter who has two separate 30-homer seasons.
And finally, Arraez has now won three straight batting titles and just helped the Padres advance to the NLDS.
The 27-year-old hit .314 this season with four homers and 46 RBI. He had 200 hits exactly. He's a three-time All-Star who has played with the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins and Padres.
The World Series begins Friday night between the Yankees and Dodgers.
