Two Best Free-Agent Landing Spots for Framber Valdez in 2026

Framber Valdez is one of the top free agent starting pitchers. This past season he went 13-11 with a 3.66 ERA in 31 starts and recorded 187 strikeouts in 192 innings pitched.

Chances of him returning to the Houston Astros appear to be slim, but other teams are going to be battling for his services. His market hasn’t yet developed, but when it does, teams will start showing interest.

He’ll likely be looking for a long-term deal, which is something the Astros don’t typically do. Here are two teams that could be good fits for him in free agency.

Philadelphia Phillies

Aug 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Phillies may ultimately be losing Ranger Suarez, so it would be smart for them to try and replace him. This is where Valdez comes in.

The veteran left-hander has pitched in the postseason before, and the Phillies will certainly be trying to get back to October after they lost the National League Division Series in excruciating fashion.

Valdez brings swing-and-miss capability to a starting rotation and could very easily slot into the Phillies starting five. This could give them a better chance to remain on top in the NL East despite all the changes that could be happening for them this winter.

Their main focus will be Kyle Schwarber, but it might not be a bad idea to find a potential replacement for Suarez.

San Francisco Giants

Sep 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) walks to the dugout against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report actually predicts that Valdez will end up in San Francisco, but it’s a logical fit. They need a few starters this winter with Justin Verlander potentially leaving in free agency.

A top-of-the-rotation starter to go with Logan Webb would also give them a major boost and could allow them to at least contend for an NL Wild Card spot in 2026. Taking down the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers is going to be a tall order, but with the right moves, San Francisco could at least put themselves in position to challenge Los Angeles in the NL West.

The Giants haven’t had much success since they last reached the postseason in 2021, but Buster Posey has proven to be aggressive, and landing a top arm like Valdez will show that the Giants are all in for 2026.

Valdez’s market will be tough to predict, but the Giants could be a good fit for the left-hander as they try to snap their postseason drought.

