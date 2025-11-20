Mariners Insider Shares Major Update on Team’s Pursuit of 2x All-Star

The Seattle Mariners have already accomplished their biggest goal of the offseason: bringing back Josh Naylor. He re-signed for five years and $92.5 million.

Seattle has two other major free agents that they could still look to bring back. Eugenio Suarez and Jorge Polanco both remain unsigned at the moment.

Adam Jude of the Seattle Times recently discussed what else the Mariners might be planning on doing. The Mariners are looking for help at third base and second base, and for a solution at third base, Jude notes that there is still an opportunity to bring back one of their free agents.

Suarez Reunion Still On The Table For Mariners

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a RBI single in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

“The Mariners haven’t ruled out another reunion with veteran third baseman Eugenio Suárez, now a free agent. As things stand, though, Ben Williamson would be the opening day third baseman, and 20-year-old top prospect Colt Emerson will get every chance to make the opening day roster, with the bulk of his spring-training reps coming at third base, at least initially,” Jude wrote.

It appears that the Mariners haven’t closed the door yet on a Suarez reunion. Of course, they’ll want to give opportunities to their younger players, and they may be the priority.

If that is the case, then it makes Suarez the least likely of the free agents to return. However, they would benefit from having him back in 2026.

At this point in his career, he may still cost a lot in terms of money, but likely won’t be looking for a long-term contract, which puts him right in the Mariners’ wheelhouse as they assess what they have for 2026.

Suarez hit 49 home runs during the regular season with Seattle and the Arizona Diamondbacks, so his market is going to be competitive. The Mariners aren’t exactly a big-market team and have already committed five years to Naylor.

But Suarez played a big role in Seattle getting to the American League Championship Series, and he even hit a clutch home run in Game 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Mariners at least have options at third base, but it wouldn’t hurt for them to at least consider bringing back Suarez and giving their lineup a major boost as they head towards the 2026 season. We’ll see where they ultimately land.

