Two MLB Managers Who Are Safe Amid Slew of Firings

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies made a move that was widely expected after a bad start to the 2026 season, firing manager Rob Thomson. Philadelphia is off to a 10-19 start this season and sits tied with the New York Mets for the worst record in Major League Baseball.

However, not every manager is going to be on the chopping block despite a less than stellar start to the season. Some teams are going to stay the course, even after struggling early on this season.

Here are two managers that should be safe despite the amount of firings that have taken place in the last week and could still be yet to come.

Oli Marmol

Apr 9, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol makes a pitching change in the seventh inning during game against the Milwaukee Brewersat American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't exactly struggling to start this season. They are 16-13 and just three games back of first place in a crowded National League Central. That alone should be enough for Marmol to keep his job.

But even if the Cardinals were off to a bad start, Marmol would be safe. They were not expected to be a contender this season, as they are in the middle of a rebuild, so it wouldn't make sense for them to part ways with Marmol.

Marmol also just received a contract extension through 2028. It's going to take the Cardinals a little while to be back to where they once were, but Chaim Bloom clearly likes what he has seen from Marmol, who has proven that he can get the most out of limited resources as a young manager.

John Schneider

Apr 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider (14) walks onto the field during batting practice before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Unlike the Cardinals, the Toronto Blue Jays truly are struggling this season. They are 13-16 and sit 6 1/2 games back in the American League East. However, they are not buried yet.

Schneider also has had plenty of success as the manager of the Blue Jays, having taken them to the postseason in 2022 and 2023 and guided them to the World Series in 2025. Toronto was just two outs away from its first title since 1993 in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But the Blue Jays appear to be turning the corner, which means that Schneider should be safe. They have the talent to win and should be just fine later on this season. Because the American League is also relatively weak, there is no need for the Blue Jays to panic and make a rash decision about Schneider, especially after last year's success.