Two MLB Superstars That Are Now Unexpected Trade Candidates

The 2026 season is now a quarter of the way done. Most teams are through their first 40 games of the season, and it's starting to become clearer who will be in the mix and who will not.

The trade deadline is still several months away, so there is still time for teams to figure things out, but some teams that were expected to be contenders might end up selling off some of their best assets.

Here are two players that could be surprise trade candidates and possibly on the move if their teams continue trending in the wrong direction.

Tarik Skubal

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Detroit Tigers recently snapped a five-game losing streak after Skubal went on the injured list due to loose bodies in his pitching elbow. That could ultimately hurt his stock at the trade deadline though if the Tigers sell.

Still, if Detroit can't turn things around and get back to the top of the American League Central like they were for most of the 2025 season, they could look to sell, and they could at least get something good for Skubal instead of keeping him and risking losing him in free agency for nothing more than a draft pick.

The Tigers still have Framber Valdez at the top of their rotation too, so trading Skubal wouldn't necessarily mean waving the white flag. But he still should be highly sought-after if the Tigers even consider selling at the deadline.

Logan Webb

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb (62) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The San Francisco Giants have sunk to fourth place in the National League West. Their most obvious trade candidate is left-hander Robbie Ray. However, an anonymous executive believes that right-hander Logan Webb could be another trade candidate.

"They've got an old team that's underachieving with a lot of money on their books," the executive told Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "They've had to listen on Webb. It makes too much sense."

Webb's contract status might complicate things a little bit. He has three years left on his contract and is a front-of-the-rotation starter. But the Giants haven't had a winning season since 2021, and to use another team as an example, the St. Louis Cardinals traded three players this past offseason that still had at least two years of club control remaining.

If the Giants want to set themselves up for the future, they could get a lot for Webb, so it makes sense for them to at least listen to offers for him.