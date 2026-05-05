3 Players Tigers Could Trade for to Replace Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers have contended for the last few years, and the biggest reason why they've been able to compete with the top teams around the league is their ace, Tarik Skubal. Whenever Skubal is on the mound, the Tigers feel confident in their chances to win.

But they've also built a solid roster around him, so now that Skubal has been diagnosed with floating bodies in his elbow, which requires surgery that will sideline him for around three months, the Tigers still have a chance to contend if they can add an ace to take his place.

They'll need to make a trade to help lessen this blow. Which pitchers could the Tigers target before the trade deadline this season?

Miami Marlins RHP Sandy Alcántara

Apr 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Tigers could make a trade for Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara. Alcántara is one of the better pitchers on the market right now. He's looked closer to his 2022 Cy Young self than anything else this season, which will certainly boost his trade value.

The righty is an innings eater, averaging nearly seven innings per start early in the season. He holds a 3.04 ERA across seven starts this season while limiting hard contact and filling up the zone. He ranks near the top of the league in zone rate and strike rate, while also ranking at the top in hard-hit rate and barrel rate.

Minnesota Twins RHP Joe Ryan

Apr 28, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan has been consistently good for the last few years, but he hasn't had a truly spectacular season yet. Still, he's a hot commodity on the trade market because he's consistently been good.

The Tigers would be in a very good spot if they could land him this season. He ranks near the top of the league in xwOBA, zone rate, strike rate, zone contact rate, and chase rate. He would pair perfectly next to Framber Valdez at the top of the Tigers' rotation.

San Francisco Giants LHP Robbie Ray

May 1, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Robbie Ray has been a very good piece of the San Francisco Giants rotation this season, but he could be on the move because of how bad the Giants have been. He holds a sub-3.00 ERA in 39 2/3 innings this season while limiting hard contact.

Ray hasn't been in the zone as often as the other guys on this list, but he's still been a very productive piece in San Francisco. Adding him in Detroit would be a solid move.