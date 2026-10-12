Two NFL Stars Have Quietly Bought Into the Guardians – Here's Why It Matters

The Cleveland Guardians have added some serious star power to their ownership group. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward both became minority investors in the Guardians during the 2026 season.

Kelce officially joined the ownership group in May, while Ward followed in September. Although neither player's financial stake has been publicly disclosed, their involvement could have implications that extend well beyond the money invested, including community partnerships, sponsorship visibility, and fan engagement.

"The opportunity came across the desk and I just couldn't say no, man," Kelce said, according to MLB.com.

Cleveland's ultimate goal remains ending a World Series championship drought that stretches back to 1948. Obviously, Kelce and Ward won't determine whether that happens or not. However, their involvement offers an interesting look at the growing presence of high-profile athletes in MLB ownership, especially with other celebrity-backed franchises still competing in October.

Kelce's Investment Comes Full Circle

Kelce might have built a legendary NFL career with the Chiefs, but his connection to Cleveland has never disappeared. The three-time Super Bowl champion grew up in Cleveland Heights, attended Cleveland Heights High School and spent much of his childhood cheering for the city's professional sports teams.

Some of his earliest baseball memories involved riding public transportation downtown with family and friends to watch games at what was then known as Jacobs Field.

"This team has camaraderie," Kelce said. "You can see how much energy they have for each other, how much love they have for each other. And that’s hard to beat. I’ve been around a lot of good, good teams, and one of the core things that I know that I can see from a distance is how much each one loves each other’s success.



"And man, that just makes you want to be a part of it. Or if you’re not a part of it, it really makes you want to cheer for them."

Kelce's comments came after the Guardians secured a thrilling 2-0 victory over the White Sox in Game 5 of the ALDS, completing a comeback after dropping the first two games of the series. José Ramírez delivered the decisive blow with a two-run home run in the fourth inning, while starting pitcher Gavin Williams dominated Chicago's lineup with 12 strikeouts.

"I was very fortunate that I came out of [last Sunday’s win over the Raiders] healthy enough," Kelce said. "I knew I wasn’t going to be able to make it to Game 2 on Monday, but I told myself that if it went to Game 5, I owe it to my inner Cleveland childhood fan to make it here for the finale.



"And sure enough, the Guards didn’t disappoint."

Ward Gives Cleveland Another Hometown Connection

On September 9, the Guardians announced that Ward had also purchased a minority stake in the organization. He grew up in Macedonia, Ohio, played football at Nordonia High School and starred at Ohio State before the Browns selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Unlike Kelce, Ward has spent his entire professional football career playing in Cleveland. His decision to invest in another Ohio franchise suggests that his relationship with the city could continue long after his NFL career ends.

"I’m a Cleveland kid and love Cleveland to death and just had the opportunity to continue to be a part of the Cleveland community in different ways," Ward said back in September.

The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback signed a two-year, $62.2 million contract extension with the Browns earlier in 2026, keeping him under contract until the 2029 season.

Dodgers, Brewers Also Have Superstar Athletes in Ownership Groups

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who are facing the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, have several prominent investors, including NBA legend Magic Johnson. He became a part-owner of the Dodgers in 2012 when Guggenheim Baseball Management purchased the franchise for approximately $2 billion.

The five-time NBA champion has since watched Los Angeles become one of baseball's most successful organizations, winning World Series titles in 2020, '24 and '25.

Tennis star Billie Jean King and her wife, former professional tennis player Ilana Kloss, are also part of the Dodgers ownership group. The two joined in 2018.

The Brewers have a superstar athlete among their minority owners as well. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo joined the organization in 2021, shortly after helping the Bucks win their first NBA Championship in 50 years.

"I can tell you when I was introduced to baseball," Antetokounmpo said in August 2021. "I was 18. It was the first day I came to Milwaukee. I came to a game. But I know Christian Yelich. I know he’s a great player. He has a little bit of pressure on him now, to bring a championship to this organization. I’m going to text him every day from now on."

Much like Kelce and Ward in Cleveland, the two-time NBA MVP's investment was motivated in part by his connection to the city, giving him another opportunity to support Milwaukee beyond the basketball court.

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