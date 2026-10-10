Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Home Run Picks for ALDS Game 5)

The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Saturday night.

The road team has won each of the first four games of this series to set up a winner-take-all situation in Game 5.

I have a home run pick for each team in ALDS Game 5 tonight.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Saturday, Oct. 10.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Saturday, Oct. 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Munetaka Murakami to Hit a Home Run (+383)

Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+650)

Munetaka Murakami to Hit a Home Run (+383)

Munetaka Murakami opened this series with a home run in Game 1, and I think he’s a good bet to close it out with another long ball.

Murakami finished his rookie season with 35 home runs in 127 games, and has one home run in his first six postseason contests. Most of his home runs came against right-handed pitchers, with 28 dingers and a .867 OPS vs. RHP as opposed to a .725 OPS vs. LHP.

Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+650)

Jose Ramirez went 0 for 6 in the first two games in this series, but came alive in Chicago. He went 4 for 9 with a double, triple, and home run as the Guardians piled up nine runs in each contest.

Oddly enough, Ramirez was much better at home than on the road this season. He hit .260 with a .401 slugging percentage and .748 OPS at home, but just .211 with a .337 slugging percentage and .632 OPS on the road.

Ramirez is Cleveland’s superstar, and I can’t pass up this +650 price for him to stay hot at home and go deep again.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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