White Sox vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for ALDS Game 5

It’s a winner-take-all Game 5 in the American League Division Series between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night.

After being separated by just one game in the regular season, it all comes down to Saturday night for these AL Central rivals.

The Guardians earned home-field advantage in this series, but that hasn’t been too beneficial as the road team has won all four games so far.

Who will advance to face off against the Rays in the ALCS?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Guardians Game 5 on Saturday, Oct. 10.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-193)

Guardians -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

White Sox +114

Guardians -137

Total

7 (Over -120/Under +100)

White Sox vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Sean Burke (11-7, 3.34 ERA)

Guardians: Gavin Williams (14-8, 3.76 ERA)

Sean Burke gets the ball in Game 5 after throwing 5.1 innings of bulk relief in Game 2. The right-hander allowed one run on one hit with six strikeouts and one walk in a 4-3 win for the Sox.

Gavin Williams is set to make his third appearance in this series. He started Game 2, allowing two runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks, and then closed out Game 4 with a scoreless inning.

White Sox vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): TBS

White Sox record: 84-78 (4-2)

Guardians record: 85-77 (2-2)

White Sox vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Sean Burke OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-147)

Sean Burke will be getting the ball with a full four days off after his 5.1 innings of bulk relief in Game 2. He struck out six Cleveland batters in that outing and had eight strikeouts in just four innings in the Wild Card Series against the Astros.

Burke now has at least four strikeouts in each of his last five appearances, including 10 strikeouts in 10.1 innings against the Guardians.

There is a chance that Burke is on a short leash in a winner-take-all situation, but that’s a risk I’m willing to take. In fact, I’d consider laddering this up to OVER 4.5 (+143) and even OVER 5.5 (+287) strikeouts.

White Sox vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

It took until Game 5, but we finally have a matchup between two traditional starting pitchers in this series. Both teams have used openers at times, but they’re going with their aces in the must-win contest.

The totals in this series started at 6.5 in Games 1 and 2 before going up to 7.5 and 7 in the last two contests. Those were warranted, though, as the White Sox threw bullpen games both times.

I don’t see another high-scoring game here. Burke and Williams should both be on their games, and having Friday off allows each team a day of rest for their top bullpen arms.

Pick: UNDER 7 (+100)

Register with DraftKings today and get $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.