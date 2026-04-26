Two Potential Fits for Alex Cora after Departure from Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox made a surprising move on Saturday after a 17-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, firing manager Alex Cora and four other coaches. Chad Tracy was named the interim replacement.

However, it may not be long before Cora finds another managerial gig. He won a World Series in Boston in 2018 and guided them to the postseason three teams, including last season, when Boston won 89 games and earned a wild card spot.

A lot of teams are struggling right now and may be next to make a move. Here are two teams that could be fits for him.

Two potential destinations for Alex Cora

Apr 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) signs autographs for fans before a game against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies

Bob Nightengale of USA Today believes the Phillies could be a fit for Cora given their struggles and current manager Rob Thomson's uncertain status.

"The worst-kept secre in baseball is that Dave Dombrowski loves Cora from their days together in Boston, hiring him in 2017 and winning the World Series a year later," Nightengale wrote.

"While Dombrowski expressed his public support of Thomson three days ago, and insisted his job is safe, Dombrowski didn’t realize Cora was about to be fired."

That alone could be enough for the Phillies to consider Cora. Unlike Thomson, Cora has a World Series title under his belt, so that could lead the Phillies to reconsider keeping him around for the 2026 season.

The Phillies have not been to the World Series since falling just short in 2022, but having a championship winning manager could change a lot for them in the future. They are also struggling just as bad as the Red Sox, so it could be time for a change.

Houston Astros

Before being hired to manage the Red Sox, Cora was the bench coach with the Houston Astros, and was with the team when they won their World Series title in 2017. That title is now tainted by the sign-stealing scandal, but Cora still played a big role in Houston winning its championship.

The Astros are 10-18 and have the worst record in the American League. Joe Espada hasn't had much success, but having somebody with the pedigree that Cora does could change a lot and help them get back on track in the near future. He is familiar with the organization and would make sense as a replacement for Espada.

We'll see if the Astros agree with this idea.