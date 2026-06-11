Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Dodgers-Pirates, Mariners-Orioles, Braves-White Sox)

The MLB schedule slows down on Thursday with just eight games on the docket.

The Phillies and Cardinals came through for us last night for a profitable slate despite the Mariners losing in Baltimore as road favorites.

I’m targeting two road favorites and a home underdog for my MLB best bets today.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, June 11.

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, June 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Dodgers (-157) at Pittsburgh Pirates

Baltimore Orioles (-105) vs. Seattle Mariners

Atlanta Braves (-122) at Chicago White Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers (-157) at Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates are over .500 on the season, but one of their fatal flaws has been facing left-handed pitchers. They’re just 5-12 vs. LHP (30-21 vs. RHP), and the Dodgers are starting a pretty good southpaw tonight.

Justin Wrobleski has allowed more than two runs in a start just twice, and those were against the Braves and Brewers. He’s allowed just one run on seven hits in 13 innings across his last two starts.

The Dodgers blew Ohtani’s lead last night. They won’t let that happen again, especially given Mitch Keller’s recent struggles (13 ER in last two starts).

Baltimore Orioles (-105) vs. Seattle Mariners

Some pitchers simply perform better at home, and that’s the case for both of these starters tonight in Baltimore.

Bryan Woo has a 2.37 ERA at home but that balloons up to 5.08 on the road. Likewise, Kyle Bradish has a 2.38 ERA at home and 6.18 on the road.

We’re getting a solid price on the Orioles tonight at home, where they’re 20-17 (12-20 on the road). I’ll back Baltimore to split the four-game set against Seattle.

Atlanta Braves (-122) at Chicago White Sox

Martin Perez is returning to a mound where he’s pretty comfortable. He allowed 8 runs on 19 hits in 30.2 innings at home as a member of the White Sox last season, and has been solid since rejoining the starting rotation.

Anthony Kay is likely to start for the White Sox, and the southpaw is coming off one of his worst starts of the season.

There really isn’t a huge advantage on the mound for either side, and I would even give a slight edge to the Braves. I have to take them at this short price after two losses.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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