Red Sox’s 'Coaches4Hire' PR Blunder Goes Viral Among MLB Fans

The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball world on Saturday as the organization opted to fire manager Alex Cora after eight seasons leading the organization, including a World Series title in 2018.

Boston is 10-17 on the season, but there was little buzz entering the day on Saturday, insinuating that the Red Sox would be moving on. The Red Sox actually won on Saturday as well, with a 17-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles. And yet, here we are. Cora is out there for the taking and someone likely will give him a chance at some point soon.

That's a conversation for another time, though. Cora's firing on Saturday sparked a lot of reactions and takes, of course. But there also was an ironic, unforced error by the Red Sox. After firing Cora and a handful of other coaches on the staff, Boston hired a shuttle service to bring the coaches to the airport. The company Boston brought in was called, "Coaches4Hire LLC," as shared on X by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

Humongous PR mishap hiring this coach/limo company, obviously. https://t.co/BkMKZXYJEs — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 26, 2026

Boston moved on from Cora on Saturday, which brought attention to the organization itself. The ironic shuttle service just added more to the noise among fans across the league.

This front office can't even get firings right. What a bunch of absolute idiots. https://t.co/mnrFc0J3oB — Fantasy (@coL_Fantasy) April 26, 2026

Bro what 🤣🤣 https://t.co/SyjYDUjOt5 — Adriaan de Lange (@adriaandelange3) April 26, 2026

The onion couldn’t even come up with this https://t.co/cRkgzUC0cx — kyle (@knicks_tape99) April 26, 2026

Come on man that can’t be the name of the cab company you get for this lol https://t.co/M3K8VDbcms — Built Simmons (@NBABabySecret) April 26, 2026

The LLC on the side of the van is “Coaches4Hire LLC.”



You can’t make this up. https://t.co/gPGx3Z84IV — Jake Seymour (@_JakeSeymour) April 26, 2026

BOSTON MADE THE COACHES GO THROUGH A HUMILIATION RITUAL MAN 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/P9814Emt1Y — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) April 26, 2026

I cannot believe the van taking away the fired Red Sox coaching staff says "COACHES4HIRE LLC" https://t.co/Vy1b9A91ML pic.twitter.com/rOopFVzZ8d — Joon Lee (@joonlee) April 26, 2026

I refuse to believe this is real



Is this real https://t.co/RlhCSWvsTX — Peter Appel (@PeterAppel23) April 26, 2026

The posts go on and on. The idea of moving on from a manager like Cora at this point in the season is already surprising, no matter which team you root for. Moving on from almost the entire coaching staff and then sending them in a van that says "Coaches4Hire" is just more attention that simply could've been avoided.

It was a weird day for the Red Sox on Saturday, to say the least. In the process, it caused a stir across Major League Baseball as a whole. Now, one of the best managers in the game is just available on April 26. There are teams that could use him too. USA Today's Bob Nightengale noted that the Philadelphia Phillies are an early team to watch for Cora now.

But the Phillies aren't the only team that has struggled this season. Realistically, any team that has played poorly this season could use Cora. What about the New York Mets? What about the Houston Astros? What about the Kansas City Royals? The list goes on. All in all, one of the best managers in the game is now available and fans took notice on Saturday, to say the least.